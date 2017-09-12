SARGODHA - Two suspected dacoits were shot dead in crossfire with police shootout in different areas here on Monday.

According to police sources, some bandits snatched motorbike and cash from a citizen in the remit of Bhagtanwala Police. On intimation, the police went after the bandits and cordoned off the area. The lawmen, however, came across intense firing by the dacoits, which the police retaliated, leading to a brief shootout. As a result, one of the robbers was killed while his accomplices were arrested. During investigation, the accused informed the police about the presence of their felons in village 93/NB. Following the tip-off, a police party led by Sargodha Saddr Police SHO Inspector Khuda Bakhsh conducted a raid in village 93/NB where armed accused offered resistance and opened fire on the policemen. However, the accused, later identified as Mohammad Fiaz, was found dead in crossfire.

Meanwhile, heirs of deceased Fiaz gathered outside the DPO office and protested against the police. They told the media that police had murdered their 20-year-old Fiaz for nothing, claiming that he was innocent. They demanded action against the policemen involved in the shootout.