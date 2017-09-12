SHEIKHUPURA - A woman, said to be mother of two minor children, was allegedly abducted by the rivals of her husband in Chicho ki Malian locality here on Monday. The victim Manzooran Bibi along with her children was in her house while her husband had gone for duty. Meanwhile the accused identified as Tariq, Amir and their two unidentified accomplices stormed the house and took the woman away at gunpoint, leaving the children behind. The Housing Colony Police have started investigation into the incident.