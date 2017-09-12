SIALKOT - A scuffle took place between some women and policemen at the courtyard of the new Judicial Complex Daska here on Monday.

The Satrah police led by ASI Sarwar Dogar had brought a married woman namely Saania Akhtar to produce her before the court of Civil Judge Waqas Hashmi in a three-month old abduction case.

When, the police officials were taking her to the court, some women led by Zakia Bibi allegedly attacked the policemen and started beating up them for getting the kidnapped woman from police custody. The attacking women also tore the uniforms of the police and slapped the policemen publicly. The policemen also slapped the women and beat up them.

Meanwhile, one of the women chewed fingers of a policeman. The episode remained continued for an hour and the footage of the ambush went viral on the social media. Later, the police took back the abducted woman with them.