GWADAR - At least three people were wounded while seven vehicles and scores of shops damaged yesterday when an improvised explosive device exploded in Gwadar, police said.

Miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle at Airport Road, Gwadar, near Razzaq Plaza, which exploded with a powerful bang. As a result, three persons were injured while seven vehicles and scores of shops damaged.

On receiving information of the incident, contingents of police and Frontier Corps reached the site and shifted the injured to hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger. The wounded are said to be one each from Lahore, Hyderabad and Gwadar. The terrorists used 3-4kg explosives, said police officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the blast and directed the local administration concerned to extend the best possible medical facilities to the wounded.

TERRORIST KILLED IN KOHLU

Staff Reporter adds: A terrorist was killed and weapons were seized from the hideout of a banned outfit in various raids launched by the Frontier Corps Balochistan in Kohlu on Wednesday.

According to security officials, the FC personnel conducted raid in Kahan and killed a terrorist after exchange of firing and recovered two SMGs and wireless from his possession.

In another action, the Frontier Corps recovered thousands of rounds from the hideout of a proscribed organisation in Ishtarak area of Kohlu.

SHARIF KHAN