PESHAWAR - The United Nations’ Office on Drugs and Crime on Wednesday provided 160 bullet-proof jackets to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police.

In this connection, a three-member delegation of the United Nations’ Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Salah-ud-Din Mehsud and handed him over the jackets.

The delegation was led by UNODC Pakistan head César Guedes. The members of the delegation congratulated the IGP on assuming charge of his new responsibilities.

The IGP informed the delegation that KP Police had been focusing on capacity building of its work force to enable them discharge their duties in a professional manner. For the purpose, he said, six specialised schools had been established. Both sides also discussed ways and means to strengthen capability of the schools.

He also informed the delegation about Special Combat Unit (SCU) raised by the KP Police to deal with the menace of terrorism. The IGP requested assistance from the UNODC to improve capacity and tactical manoeuvrability of the unit.

The police chief also sought UNODC’s support in strengthening investigation of criminal cases particularly terrorism.

Cesar Gaedes lso assured the IGP of further assistance and technical support for enhancing capability of the force.