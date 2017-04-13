Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government is introducing a bill in provincial assembly that Chairman of Ehtsaab Commission will be appointed by Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, tweeted Imran Khan.

KP govt introducing Bill in Prov Assembly that Chairman Ehtesab Comm shd be appt by CJ PHC & Comm shd report to CJ - thus indep from govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 13, 2017





"This is will make Ehtesab Commission independent from the government," wrote Imran Khan.

Khan. Imran Khan further wrote that PTI will propose the same for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as the recent chairman of the institute is nominated by two corrupt leaders.

“The recent chairman of NAB has failed and he was intended to fail,” commented Khan

PTI will propose same for NAB as present NAB Chairman elected by two corrupt ldrs has failed & was intended to fail https://t.co/NhbB5WDEoL https://t.co/h6C2z4neQ1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 13, 2017



