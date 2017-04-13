Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government is introducing a bill in provincial assembly that Chairman of Ehtsaab Commission will be appointed by Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, tweeted Imran Khan. 


"This is will make Ehtesab Commission independent from the government," wrote Imran Khan. 

Khan. Imran Khan further wrote that PTI will propose the same for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as the recent chairman of the institute is nominated by two corrupt leaders.

“The recent chairman of NAB has failed and he was intended to fail,” commented Khan