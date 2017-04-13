PTI Chairman Imran Khan told JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman that inviting Imam-e-Kaaba in the party’s rally won’t suffice in electoral survival.

“I want to tell Fazl-ur-Rehman that not even Imam-e-Kaaba can save him from defeat in next elections,” Khan stated.

During an interview on a private TV channel, PTI chairman heavily criticised JUI-F chief.

“He only does politics for his personal interest. He allied with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, the two most corrupt political personalities in Pakistan,” Khan said.

He further stated that Fazl-ur-Rehman always talks about Islam and justice is foundation of Islam. “I want to ask him what he has done for justice in the country while being with corrupt politicians,” Khan asked.

“Fazl has no ideology or political goal, just personal interest.”

About the huge numbers of people attending the 100th anniversary ceremony of JUI-F, Khan claimed that it was merely because of the presence of Imam-e-Kaaba.

“Fazl knows he has lost political ground in his own area so he invited Imam-e-Kaaba to attract locals,” said Khan.