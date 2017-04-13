SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to contact Interpol for the early arrest of 35 notorious human traffickers fled abroad to avoid legal action.

According to Divisional Deputy Director FIA Khalid Anees, the 35 proclaimed offenders were named in the Red Book of FIA as they had fled abroad. They belong to Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, he added.

He said that FIA had evolved an effective strategy to ensure early arrest of these POs with the help of Interpol. He added that FIA was also arresting facilitators of the human traffickers in Pakistan. He said that the FIA has already sent the complete data of these proclaimed offenders (PO), human traffickers and facilitators to all the airports across Pakistan. He said that the accused had already established their headquarters in Iran, Greece and Turkey.

He said that all the mobile phone SIMs, CNICs, passports, bank accounts of the above-mentioned human traffickers-turned-POs have already been frozen by the FIA.

He said that the FIA would get their movable and immovable properties confiscated through the local courts in a bid to get these fleeing and fugitive international human traffickers back.

FUNDS ‘RELEASED’: The Sialkot District Council has allocated Rs8 million special funds for the promotion of games in the rural areas of Sialkot district. Chairperson of Sialkot District Council Miss. Hina Arshad Warraich said that all teh deserted sports grounds would be restored in Sialkot district's rural area for promoting the sports and other health activities there. She stressed the need of motivating the youth towards the positive and health activities by ending the negative and sluggish social attitude in the society. She said that the sports grounds play a pivotal role in establishing a health society as well.

CENTRES SET UP: The district administration has established 10 wheat procurement centers in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Asif Tufail , while reviewing the arrangements made for the officials wheat procurement, said that the food department will purchase as many as 16,4000 bags of wheat (82000 matric tons) yield direct from the wheat growers and farmers at all the ten official wheat procurement centers established inSialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil here. The DC also ordered the early provision of the gunny bags and all the other related facilities to the wheat growers and farmers there.

TRAINING HELD: A month-long training programme on “Institutionalisation of Gender Sensitisation and Gender Training Materials in Public Sector Universities” concluded at the Govt. College Women University (GCWU).

Programme’s Coordinator Dr Naila Arshad told the newsmen that USAID had organised the training programme in active collaboration with an NGO. It helped a lot to promote public sense about the gender discrimination and social norms and values in the society.