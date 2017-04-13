The role of foreign agency in Colonel Habib going missing, cannot be ruled out, said Foreign Office spokesperson.

While giving a press briefing, Nafees Zakria said Pakistan is investigating the issue of the former Army official being missing.

While talking about the issue of death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Zakria said the statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is our national stance on the matter.

“Jadhav was arrested red handed and through his tipoff, we have arrested many militants and terrorists,” he said.

The spokesperson clearly mentioned that the arrested RAW agent was given a fair trial. “He pleaded guilty of all his crimes in front of the court,” he said.

“And because he is in-service Indian Naval official, he was tried in a military court,” explained Zakria.

He further mentioned that Pakistan has solid evidence of Indian involvement in spreading anarchy inside Pakistan.

Former officer of Pakistan Army Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Habib went missing from Nepal’s Lumbini area.

According to details, the former Army officer went missing on April 6, 2017 after which investigation were launched to recover him.

It was mentioned that Lumbini is about 5 kilometers away from Indian border.

Furthermore, Rawat police registered a case regarding his mysterious disappearance.

According to the FIR registered at the police station on the complaint of the son of the retired army officer, the latter, a resident of Defence Villas, DHA Islamabad was called to Nepal by one Mark Thomas in connection with a job offer.

He remained in contact with his family until he reached Lumbani in Nepal. He was received at Kathmandu airport by one Javed Ansari, according to the text message received by the son of the retired army officer.

Muhammad Saad Habib feared that Javed Ansari trapped his father through a job offer in connivance with Mark Thomas and later abducted him to hand him over to some enemy intelligence agency.

The army officer had left Lahore on April 5 for Masqat. Police had registered the case under Section 120-B, 365, 420 of the PPC and started investigation into the matter.