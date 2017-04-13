Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said work on the election reforms package will be completed before the federal budget.

He was talking to media after a meeting of the Electoral Reforms Committee in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

Giving details of the proceedings, the minister said that the committee held its 21st meeting today and overall 102 meetings of both the main committee and the sub-committee have taken place.

He said the committee today discussed the additional proposals that have been received since submission of its second interim report on electoral reforms to the Senate and National Assembly in December 2016.

He informed that 631 new proposals have been received and the Committee would consider them all.

Dar said the sub-committee would meet on daily basis to achieve maximum progress. “It is our endeavour to consolidate nine different election laws into one law and it is after 40 years that efforts are on for reforms.”

The work on electoral reforms lay pending for a long time as from January onwards we were totally focused on legislation regarding the military courts. Now we intend to complete the necessary work on electoral reforms on a fast pace,” said the minister.

Dar added that the matter regarding electronic voting and biometrics is also being looked into by a sub-committee headed by Arif Alvi. He said all political parties are jointly working on this national objective of consolidation of different laws into one composite law.