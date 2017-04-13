DERA GHAZI KHAN:-During the crackdown on drug pushers, the CIA police seized 12kg hashish and arrested three suspects. According to Incharge CIA Dera Ghazi Khan Mian Nasir Mehmood, the police took the action against drug pushers and arrested Rashid Habib, Mir Khan, Madani Khan red-handed. It also seized 12 kg hashish and 62 bottles of wine. A case was registered against the all the accused.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Apr-2017 here.
Huge quantity of hashish seized, 3 held
