Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned the federal government if gas is not provided to the province then Sindh would shut down the rest of the county’s gas supply.

During the Sindh Assembly session, CM Murad Ali Shah expressed his disappointed and gave the federal government two days to decide its course of action.

“If Sindh is not provided with gas for production of 100 megawatts of electricity, Sindh will shut down everyone’s supply,” he said.

MQM-Pakistan supported CM Sindh’s stance. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Imran Ismail also backed Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh provides a share of gas to other parts of Pakistan, but the largest share remains with Punjab.