Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri says if Sharif brothers are innocent why the Model Town massacre report has not been made public.

The PAT chief critiziced the judicial system and raised questions regarding Model the Town incident on Twitter.

Justice is being killed owing to nexus between government, police and prosecution. #ModelTownMassacre — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 13, 2017





The legal demands of fair trial in Model Town case are not being fulfilled. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 13, 2017

Those police officials who police held responsible in its investigation in Model Town case are being released as well. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 13, 2017

Former IGP who supervised the Model Town operation has also been given relief over and above. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 13, 2017

If Sharif brothers are innocent, why do they not make Justice Baqir Najfi report public? — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) April 13, 2017

In June 2014, Tahir-ul-Qadri was returning to Pakistan for a Long March against the government when the Model Town killings took place.

14 people were killed by Punjab Police.