Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Tahir-ul-Qadri says if Sharif brothers are innocent why the Model Town massacre report has not been made public.

The PAT chief critiziced the judicial system and raised questions regarding Model the Town incident on Twitter.


In June 2014, Tahir-ul-Qadri was returning to Pakistan for a Long March against the government when the Model Town killings took place.

14 people were killed by Punjab Police.