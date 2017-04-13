ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday directed the officials of intelligence agencies and SSP (Operations) of Islamabad police to appear before the court on the next hearing in a petition seeking recovery of a missing person Imran Sajjad.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition in which elder brother of a missing person claimed that his brother Imran Sajjad is in the custody of an intelligence agency.

After issuing afore-mentioned directions, the court deferred hearing in this matter till May 8 for further proceedings.

During the hearing, an intelligence official Colonel Fayyaz appeared before the court and submitted a report in a sealed envelope. Justice Mohsin observed that it is quite painful that intelligence agencies could not trace a missing person.

Syed Ali Abbas, who is petitioner and brother of the alleged detenu Imran Sajjad, a resident of Chakwal, moved the court through his counsel Hafiz Arafat Ahmed Advocate and nominated federation of Pakistan through Interior Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, Defence Secretary and Director General (DG) ISI as respondents.

In his petition, the petitioner stated before the court that he and his siblings belong to a respectable religious family and father of the petitioner is “Makhdoom” of Gahi Sharif and he is a prominent religious scholar in the locality. He is also a well-known political personality of district Chakwal.

He added they are seven brothers and two sisters and out of them, Imran Sajjad detenu (34) is a Ph.D student in Iran after he completed his Islamic Studies there. Imran Sajjad is married to a lady who was also studying in Iran along with him and the couple has 2 daughters and one son. He was also an office-bearer of a student body of his university. The said body is involved in welfare activities for Pakistani students in Iran.

The petitioner maintained that the alleged detenu always actively participated in religious and social activities in his native town. He returned to Pakistan during his vacations to meet his family members and on April 17, 2016, Imran Sajjad along with his driver namely Khurram Shehzad went to Sargodha to meet a friend. On way to Islamabad back he was picked up on April 19, 2016.

He continued that the petitioner moved from pillar to post to know about the whereabouts of his brother and his driver but all efforts remained fruitless.

Ali stated that he has learnt on good authority that his brother Imran Sajjad and his driver were in the custody of a secret agency. He contended that his brother was never charged with any specific offence, nor has he ever been notified of any pending or contemplated charges against him in any jurisdiction.

He argued that the enforced disappearance of persons is considered to be a crime against humanity all over the world in view of Article 1 of United Nations General Assembly Declaration.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to issue directions to the intelligence officials to immediately produce both his brother and driver before this court and provide redress for the criminal offences committed by the respondents.