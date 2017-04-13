GUJRAT-The 1st international conference titled “Plants, Their Chemical and Biological Applications for Today and Tomorrow” opened at University of Gujrat (UoG) on Wednesday.

Scholars from all the Pakistani public and private sector universities as well those from Turkey and Japan are participating in the three-day conference which is funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Office for Research, Innovation and Commercialization of the varsity.

Among the guests of honour was Dr Ahmat Oksai and Dr Mahmat Enan from Turkey was the guest of honour on the opening day.

Dr Fahim Malik threw ample light on the importance of plants, and said that by promoting and strengthening a research culture at universities we can significantly add up to our country’s progress. “There is no dearth of varieties of plants and trees in our country. By promoting research in the right direction can lead us towards finding indigenous solutions to most of our problems,” Dr Fahim said.

Dr Sajjad said spoke about the importance of botany in scientific development. He expressed hope that the participants including all the scholars, senior faculty members as well as students will benefit from each other’s research which is largely seen as helping create new knowledge.

Conference secretary Dr Shamim Akhtar said that they could accommodate only 60 researchers to present their papers at the conference out of a total 154 research applications from across the world. Eight technical sessions as well as a poster exhibition highlighting the value and significance of plants will also be held on the sidelines of the conference, Dr Shamim added.