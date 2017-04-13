Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari criticised Khurshid Shah for his remarks against women and demanded an apology.

Aseefa expressed her displeasure on Twitter.

Far too many times this has happend. Insensitive remarks against women in politics have reoccured in Parliament 1/2 — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) April 13, 2017





Such remarks should not be tolerated. Hope Khurshid Shah respectfully apologises 2/2 — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) April 13, 2017





If Parliament is a model of our society and if our parliament continues to make derogatory remarks against women. It reflects on us. — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) April 13, 2017





Earlier, leader of the opposition Khurshid Shah passed remarks against women parliamentarians that women should be allowed to speak otherwise they would fall ill.

Shah’s statement came after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had asked female lawmakers to be silent or go out to talk during a session.