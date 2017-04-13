Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari criticised Khurshid Shah for his remarks against women and demanded an apology.

Aseefa expressed her displeasure on Twitter.




Earlier, leader of the opposition Khurshid Shah passed remarks against women parliamentarians that women should be allowed to speak otherwise they would fall ill.

Shah’s statement came after National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had asked female lawmakers to be silent or go out to talk during a session.