PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Wednsday approved establishment of a dedicated force aimed at providing security cover to projects executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative as well as foreign investors and their investments.

The chief minister presided over a meeting summoned for finalising arrangements for establishment of the force. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Planning and Development Mian Khaliq-ur-Rahman, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, Secretary Home Shakeel Qadir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salah-ud-Din Mehsud, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Muhammad Israr, Secretary Planning and Development Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Finance Ali Raza Bhutta and others attended the meeting.

The meeting debated various permanent, short- and long-term modes of security and made a number of decisions in this regard. The chief minister formally approved establishment of a security force for CPEC and non-CPEC projects as well as foreign investors landing in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for investment.

The chief minister asked Secretary Home and the IGP to sit together and finalise all the prerequisites for establishment of the force and also coordinate with security division of Pak Army in this regard. He also directed for setting up cells in home department and offices of the IGP and deputy inspectors general of police (DIGs).

As per initial details, the special security force would comprise of 4,200 personnel including full-time, temporary and need-based staff. The force would also be responsible for providing security in the existing and planned industrial and economic zones. Its personnel would also escort investors during their stay and travel inside the province.

The force would have a linkage with regular police force and could be deployed at all districts of the province.

The chief minister assured the concerned officials that he would act to clear financial requisitions in this regard within limited time. He said the new force should be organised on the pattern of rapid response force and should also have a rapid response strategy.

The chief minister directed the IGP and Secretary Home to come up with a clear strategy for raising, rationalising and filling position in the new force, as well as relocation of different personnel for induction into it. The government, he assured, would provide resources and necessary equipments for the new force.

The KP government would give a sketch of security paradigm in the incoming road-show in Beijing where it would market its different projects to the foreign investors, he concluded.

=====