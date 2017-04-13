OKARA-A labourer was buried alive while another was critically injured and shifted to a nearby hospital as the wall of a well collapsed during digging in Moza Kawoni pur.

Anwar and Mushtaq along with other labourers were digging the well in village Kawoni pur, Diplapur tehsil. Suddenly, the earthen wall collapsed and both the labourers were buried under the debris. The villagers rushed to the spot, took out and shifted them to a local hospital where Anwar was pronounced dead and Mushataq was shifted to DHQ Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, dozens of the paramedics of the DHQ Hospital protested on the hospital premises against the Punjab government’s privatisation. Dozens of hospital staffers chanted slogans against the privatisation and demanded withdrawal of the decision.