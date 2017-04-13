Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has said President Xi’s vision of One Belt One Road is win-win for the whole region.

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, she said that it is certainly a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which is part of “One Road, One Belt’.

Maleeha Lodhi said we would like to play a leading role and also ensuring that there is regional connectivity which bring not just people together, but hearts together.

The Ambassador said the regional connectivity aims to ensure that all people will prosper from economic cooperation and trade relations and so the vision of the Chinese President which is one of bringing economic prosperity through regional connectivity to all the countries that want to sign up to ‘One Belt, One Road’.

She said Pakistan always welcomes, because its relations with China are like what President Xi described that we are like ‘iron brothers’.

The Ambassador said regarding the solid relationship, Pakistan has a pivotal role to play in ensuring that the vision is translated into reality.

Maleeha Lodhi said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is something exceptional because this is a model and an example for the rest of world of how two countries can also cooperate in a manner that benefits both, but, above all, benefits people of our countries as well as the region.

Maleeha said the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the people of Pakistan both believe that this initiative is going to be a game changer, which will transform our region, because the initiative is a transformative one. She said it will help transition our region and will help develop rail and all kinds of communication and trade corridors, which will bring our people together.

The Ambassador said so it will be connecting people, connecting countries, connecting trade but also connecting hearts.