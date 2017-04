SSP Investigation Zulfiqar Mehar stated in Sindh Hight Court that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) workers are not missing and have instead left Pakistan.

During a hearing of MQM’s missing persons, SSP Mehar presented a report in the SHC.

In the report it is stated that people of MQM have escaped to Dubai and India.

“MQM has a network available in India where they can easily stay without any hurdles,” the report adds.