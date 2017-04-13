VEHARI-The community policing is need of the hour to bridge the widening gap between police and the common man, said DPO Omar Saeed Malik.

In conversation with mediamen, he sought assistance from the people of all walks of life to eliminate crime from the society. He informed that security guards of the schools, petrol pumps and banks are being trained at the district police lines. He said that establishment of front desk offices at police stations is a remarkable change in thana culture where educated civilian staff is performing duty with dedication. Now the citizens can lodge any kind of complaint at the front desks, the DPO said, adding their complaints will be considered and resolved on priority basis.

Similarly, the watch man system in villages has been revived through consultation with numberdars so that frequent robbery and theft cases could be thwarted, the DPO said, adding there are Maslehati Committees that have been formed to resolve the local dispute on local basis.