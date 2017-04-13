The 201st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday expressed the firm resolve that no compromise shall be made on anti-state acts.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the conference that reviewed national security environment and recent developments in the region.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum reviewed progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and provision of support to the ongoing census.

General Bajwa appreciated formations, intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies for successful execution of operations.

The forum was also briefed about Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav. “It was concluded that no compromise shall be made on such anti-state acts,” said the ISPR statement.