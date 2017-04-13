The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday fined two private TV channels for showing defamatory content after a complaint was filed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khawaja.

A statement issued by Pemra says Abb Tak and Channel-24 were charged a penalty of Rs0.2 million and Rs0.3 million, respectively, for "airing baseless, defamatory and unverified allegations against the complainant.”

Pemra has notified both TV channels that in case of violation one more time, the authority will take a severe action against them under Section 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.