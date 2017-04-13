ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the professional preparedness of army amid border tensions with India and Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the PM Secretariat said that during the meeting the two leaders discussed matters pertaining to professional preparedness of the Pakistan Army, current security and the border situation.

The meeting came amid renewed tensions with India after Field General Court Martial sentenced Indian spy Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav to death for involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

In reaction, Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said that they would go “out of [the] way” to save Jadhav.

She warned Pakistan of “severe consequence[s]” if it went ahead with the execution. “Pakistan should consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship, if they proceed on this matter,” Swaraj added.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif said that death sentence to the Indian spy was as per the law.

Opposition leader Khurshid Shah also said Jadhav deserved death sentence as he was responsible for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif earlier said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and always promoted friendly ties with neighbouring countries.

The official statement said that the army chief apprised the prime minister about the progress made in the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the gains made in Operation Raddul Fasaad, it said.

Sharif also appreciated the role of the armed forces of Pakistan for their sacrifices towards the goal of achieving peace in the country, it said.

NAVY’S CAPACITY WILL BE ENHANCED: PM

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that every possible step was being taken to further enhance the professional capacity of Pakistan Navy, a statement issued by the PM Secretariat said.

In a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah here, the prime minister said that the Pakistan Navy had a significantly vital position with regards to national defence.

He appreciated the role played by the navy in defending the maritime borders of the country.

Admiral Zakaullah apprised the prime minister about professional matters pertaining to the navy.