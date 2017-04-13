Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani has said that his party has nothing to do with the criminal activities of notorious Lyari warlord Uzair Baloch.

Talking to a private TV channel on Thursday, Ghani refuted the allegations leveled by the detained Lyari gangster on PPP.

“The PPP is not a little bit concerned about Uzair Baloch case,” said Ghani.

On April 12, the Pakistan Army took Uzair Baloch into custody on charges of espionage, after nearly 15 months of his detention with different law enforcement agencies following his arrest in January 2016.

He said that the bounty on his head and cases against him were dropped after the intervention of Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

Baloch said that he received Rs10 million for allotting the ownership of lands adjoining to Mawach Goth and Northern Bypass. He received Rs6 million for not being a hurdle in the way of a political personality in grabbing land near Maripur 500 quarter.

In 2011, Uzair was directed by a provincial minister to solve dispute between two different properties for which he was given Rs50 lac and Rs40lac. He was also utilized by an influential political leader for buying 40 bungalows worth millions of rupees in cheaper rates.

After the Shershah scrap market incident on October 19, 2010, an important government representative of that time ordered Uzair to murder a man of the opposition in place of his own.

The gang leader also revealed that he had contacts with a female politician of Sindh over the matter of tickets from Lyari during the 2013 elections.