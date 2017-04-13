KASUR/NOORPUR THAL-The bereaved family of a six-year-old girl, flanked by a large number of citizens, staged a protest against her brutal murder after rape at Steel Bagh Chowk here on Wednesday.

The protesting people blocked Qadi Wand Road and demanded the police early arrest of the culprits. They also urged the government to look into the matter as it was third girl of the same locality who was strangled after rape.

Talking to media, the protesting people said that Noor Fatima, daughter of a labourer - Mumtaz, was abducted from Qadi Wand Road locality in the Kasur Saddr Police precincts. Her dead body was later found at an under-construction house, they said, adding that the post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was strangled after rape.

It is to be noted that two minor girls were murdered in the same way a few days back whose culprits, according to the protestors, could not be arrested so far.

The social and political figures of Kasur urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit the bereaved family and assured them of speedy justice.

On the other side, the police claimed that it will spare no effort to maintain law and order across Khushab and weed out all the criminal activities from the district.

Khushab DPO Waqas Hassan said while addressing a meeting with members of Noorpur Thal Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) here the other day.

He said that the police have taken effective steps to bring about positive changes in carrying out official working at the police stations. He pointed out that the police are morally and official bound to provide speedy justice to the public, adding the public should not be bothered in this regard. The DPO also sought lawyers' assistance for elimination of crime from the society, saying the police alone are unable to suppress the evil activities.

He also emphasised immediate formation of citizen-police liaison committee, saying the private sector can play a significant role in this regard. He advised the lawyers to relieve the public and ensure speedy justice to the deserving ones.

TBA president Malik Tahir Mehmood and general secretary Sheikh Feroze Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Woman, man killed: Two persons including a woman drowned while six others were rescued after a motorcycle rickshaw plunged into River Ravi at Head Balloki Canal here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Yasir was carrying eight people on a motorcycle rickshaw when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into River Ravi at Head Balloki. Resultantly, Yasir and his mother drowned in the river while six others were rescued and shifted to hospital. Search for the bodies of missing persons was underway till filing of the report.

MINOR FOUND DEAD: A minor was found dead in Jumber Kalan area of Phoolnagar here. The police said that six-year-old Umar Farooq, son of Akram, went missing about few days ago. The other day, his dead body was found near a canal. The police lunched investigation.