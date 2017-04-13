Quetta - The Chinese delegation, working on Quetta Mass Transit Train Project, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and briefed him about the progress so far made on the project.

The delegation comprising China Harbour Engineering Company office-bearers was headed by its Chief Executive Wang Xiaoping.

Matters of Quetta Mass Transit Train Project remained in spotlight during the meeting.

Apprising Chief Minister of their ambition, they said the Chinese government had geared up to bear funds for this pivotal project which was part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and final touches will be given to this project during Premier’s visit in May to China.

Wang Xiaoping said it was because of Balochistan government’s cooperation with the working Chinese company that it made rapid progress on Quetta Mass Transit Train Project as compared to Peshawar and Karachi Circular railways projects.

Updating Nawab Zehri, Wang Xiaoping said the Chinese experts’ team completing survey of the project had now finalised feasibility report while PC-1 was in preparation phases which will soon be presented to the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressing satisfactions over the progress made for the project lauded the performance of Chinese company.