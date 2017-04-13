KARACHI - The Rangers yesterday claimed to have arrested at least five hardcore militants of Daesh and al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), having a nexus with foreign countries’ spy agencies.

Colonel Qaiser Khattak of Sindh Rangers, addressing a press conference, revealed they had received information through intelligence sources about trained militants of Daesh and AQIS, who were planning to carry out a major terror activity in Karachi.

“After getting information, the Rangers arrested five hardcore militants during a raid in the Mawach Goth area of Keamari Town,” the officer explained. “These terrorists had planned to conduct a major terror activity in Karachi. The Rangers saved Karachi by taking timely action against them,” he asserted.

The colonel told the media that the Rangers had also support of some peace-loving citizens of Karachi during this operation and they would be awarded special rewards on the directives of the SIndh DG Rangers.

The Rangers official said these terrorists belonging to AQIS got militancy training from Afghanistan. “These terrorists had nexus with Indian spy agency, RAW, and Afghanistan’s agency, NDS. The militants were operating their network in Pakistan via Balochistan,” the colonel revealed. He said the militants were using SD cards to communicate with one another.

The Rangers recovered a laptop from their possession, which contained 3D maps of highly sensitive installations in Karachi as well as jihadi and anti-state literature which confirmed their connections with banned militant outfits, he explained.

The arrested suspects were identified as Tahir Zaman alias Faisal Mota Boxer, Muhammad Nawaz, Bilal Ahmed alias Kashif, Muhammad Farhan Siddiqui and Dur Muhammad Mashhadi.

Sharing details of the arrested militants, the officer said accused Tahir Zaman, besides being trained in Afghanistan, also got militancy training from a training camp in Miran Shah. He along with his accomplices killed two cops in Korangi in January 2013 while attacking a police mobile with a hand grenade. He also killed two workers of an ethnic party in 2013.

Accused Nawaz joined AQIS in 2012 and got training of militancy and IEDs manufacturing. He used to provide information about army, intelligence and police officials to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Another militant, Bilal Ahmed, is a closed aide of Tahir Minhas, a key suspect in Safoora bus carnage already arrested by law enforcers. He also got training of suicide bombing. He killed eight people belonging to Dawoodi Bohra community and Ahle Hadith on the directions of Tahir Minhas. He was also involved in a bomb blast outside a mobile market in North Nazimabad.

Accused Farhan Siddiqui joined al-Qaeda in 2008. He was recruitment in-charge for al-Qaeda. Accused Dur Muhammad joined al-Qaeda in 2008. He was also arrested in 2009 while smuggling arms to Karachi from Sukkur. After his release from jail in 2014, he again joined the banned outfit and started terror activities.

The colonel said action against terrorists would continue under the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasad. The Rangers claimed to have recovered eight kilograms of explosives, four ball bombs, four sub machine guns (SMGs), two pistols, one suicide jacket, four hand grenades, ammunitions and other explosive materials.

MILITANT HELD IN PESHAWAR

Staff Reporter adds: Police Special Unit on Wednesday nabbed suspected militant and recovered explosives from his possession.

Police on tip-off apprehended a suspected terrorist, identified as Salman, resident of Mohmand Agency. Police said its special unit raided Rashakai area and arrested the suspected militant who was wanted to the law enforcers in various acts of violence.

One kilogram of explosives and a hand grenade were also recovered from his possession, police said.

AMMO, INDIAN-MADE DRUMS

RECOVERED

APP adds: Following an intelligence based operation (IBO), the security forces on Wednesday recovered huge quantities of arms and ammunition, besides explosives and Indian made plastic drums from South Waziristan and Upper Dir areas.

According to ISPR, security forces carried out cordon and search operations in various areas of SWA and Upper Dir under the ongoing operation Raddul Fassad. During the operation, the security forces recovered huge cache of arms, ammo and mines, including hand grenades, cell phones, and improvised explosive devices along with explosive material and Indian made plastic drums.

The arms, ammo and explosives were dumped underground in the abandoned hideouts of terrorists.