SARGODHA- An anti-terrorism court extended the remand of four murder-accused for 14 days in Sufi Ali Muhammad Gujjar Shrine case here on Wednesday.

The police produced the accused in the court including shrine custodian Abdul Waheed along with three accomplices – Asif, Zafar and Kashif after completion of their nine days physical remand. The police, complainant in the case, told the anti-terrorism court judge that the tools used in murder of 20 people have been recovered from them. The judge extended the remand of the accused for 14 days. According to the court source, next hearing on the case will be conducted on April 26. On the occasion, the police made strict security arrangements on the court premises.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has got five days remand of the accused involved in selling indecent videos of children to foreign countries here on Wednesday. The accused – Saadat Hassan was arrested during a raid at Society Colony in the Factory Area Police precincts. The raid was conducted on a complaint received from Royal Norwegian Embassy in Islamabad.

The social and civil circles demanded the authorities concerned to enlarge investigation into the matter and arrest possible fellows of the accused. They also demanded to take stern action against the culprits involved in such crime and make them an example for others.