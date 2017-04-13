SIALKOT- The government has released a special development grant of Rs2 billion as a first tranche for establishing a 28-feet and one kilometer long bridge over River Chenab near Shehbazpur and a 19km road.

The road will connect the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gujrat areas with the Sialkot international airport and Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

The National Logistic Cell (NLC) would complete the project with total estimated cost of Rs4 billion, out of which the Punjab government has released Rs2 billion as first tranche. After the completion of the project, the people from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AHK) and neighbouring Gujrat areas would have easy access to the Sialkot international airport and even the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway as well.