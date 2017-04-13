A student of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan was murdered on campus and another injured on Thursday as they were accused of putting up 'blasphemous' content online, according to initial reports.

After the incident, at least 10 people were immediately arrested and the campus was closed until further notice.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mardan Alam Shinwari said the student was accused of publishing blasphemous content Facebook pages.

He was beaten up by a group of students and became a victim of gunshot wound, the DIG said.