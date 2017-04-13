MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Officials of all the governments departments were asked to ensure timely completion of development schemes being carried in the district.

Chairing a meeting held here in this regard, Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali directed the officials to spare no effort for timely completion the development schemes and do not show any slackness in this regard. On the occasion, he informed that participants that construction of new Degree College for Women in Wasu has been approved. He said that the case for construction of mini sports stadium at Chillianwala has been sent to higher authorities for approval. About progress of work on ongoing schemes, he informed the participants that 53 percent work on construction of veterinary dispensaries, 85 percent of Syeda Imam Bibi Primary School Bhikhi, 90 percent of Girls Primary School Lokri Dhehpai has been completed.

In addition, 70 percent work for rehabilitation of educational institutions including schools of Bhalowal, Chak 9, Hasilanwala, Qadirabad and Wasu has been completed.

He said construction of new Higher Secondary School Qadirabad has been sanctioned and tenders have been issued for the project. He asked departments concerned to transfer all development funds to Public Works Department for timely completion of all these development schemes.

He directed the District Education Authority CEO to inspect ongoing schemes being carried out at educational institutions and report him about pace of the development work.

He also announced to hold meeting with principals of the state-run colleges to get firsthand information about progress of repairing and constriction of new schemes. He directed Deputy Director Colleges Malik Dastgir to inform the principals and fix a date for meeting.

ADC (general) Shazia Ch and ADC (revenue) Afzaal Warriach and officers of all the government departments also attended the meeting.