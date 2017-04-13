GUJRANWALA- Raw material worth millions of rupees was incinerated in two fire incidents took place at factories at Gujranwala.

The first incident occurred in a plastic factory located at Shaheen Abad when its store caught fire due to short-circuit; resultantly raw material was reduced to ashes while machinery was also damage. The second fire incident was occurred at Garjakh when the fire erupted in a cotton factory which also caused loss of millions of rupees.

Results declared

SARGODHA- The University of Sargodha has declared result of Doctor of Physical Therapy first and fifth/final year (annual system) annual examination 2016.

According to the result, a total of 616 out of 745 candidates remained successful in the first year exam. Passing percentage of the appeared candidates is 83.13 percent.

On the other hand, 45 out of 49 candidates remained successful in the fifth/final year exam. Passing percentage of appeared candidates is 91.83 percent.