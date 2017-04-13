The project director of Greater Iqbal Park was injured today from the firing of unidentified men in Lahore.

According to details, the incident occurred on Circular Road when the director Javed Hamid was on his way to his office.

He received two bullets on his leg and was shifted immediately to Services hospital. Javed Hamid had registered a case against a contractor and the incident seems to be its retaliation.

Police has initiated probe into the incident. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif while taking notice of the incident has summoned report from Punjab CCPO.