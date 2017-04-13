Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper implementation of rules and regulations vis-a-vis issuance of visas to foreigners.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The interior minister said that visas should not be issued to those providing incomplete data.

The meeting discussed ways and means to further make the issuance of visa process transparent. It was decided that record of visa officers will also be maintained in Pakistani embassies and high commissions and transferred to the ministry of interior.

Nisar noted that violation of rules in issuance of visas in the past put the security of the country at stake. “Pakistan’s dignity and sovereignty also demands that laws of the land are implemented without any distinction.”