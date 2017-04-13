ISLAMABAD - Major opposition parties staged walkouts separately from Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings on issues, including disappearance of PPP members and blocking of CNICs of Pashtuns.

All major opposition parties – the PPP, the PTI, the MQM and the Jamaat-e-Islami – raised strong reservations over various issues and walked out of the house in protest with intervals. Except for the MQM, the rest of them did not return.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also threatened to boycott the NA proceedings till the government assured them of presenting their missing party members before a court.

Speaking in the house, Opposition Leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah asked the federal government to play its role for producing PPP missing members before the court of law.

“Government should assure us [the PPP of] presenting [the] missing [party] members, as otherwise we will continue boycott,” he said.

Shah said it was not only a matter of missing persons of his party but the PPP would stand with other parties’ too which are facing similar problems.

The PPP has always fought for the supremacy of the parliament, he said, its struggle for continuation of democratic system would continue.

“Attempts are being made to violate constitution of the country,” Shah said, mentioning that the institutions collapse in absence of constitution in the country.

Shah also supported the MQM on the issue of their missing members and raised the issue of blocking of CNICs of Pashtun nationals.

MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin raised the issue of their party’s missing persons. “150 members of our party are missing for the last many months. Even after assurance from the higher authorities the missing persons were not recovered,” he said, and left the house with party members.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Sahibzada Tariqullah and the PTI’s Imran Khattak, on point of order, also raised the issue of blocking of CNICs of Pashtuns. Both the parties also left the house in protest after raising the issue.

Minister of State for Interior Baleeghur Rehman responding to the opposition parties said that the Sindh Rangers had informed them that the two of the PPP’s missing persons were not picked up by them.

“The DG Rangers has informed efforts are being made to recover them,” he said. Rehman however said that maintaining law and order in Sindh was the responsibility of the Sindh government.

About another member of PPP who went missing from Islamabad, Rehman said that an FIR had been registered. The ICT police have been directed for his early recovery, he added.

About the blocked CNICs, the minister said that the ministry had issued notification to the Nadra to incorporate recommendations of the parliamentary committee constituted on the matter.

The PTI also made a failed attempt to suspend the house citing lack of quorum. PTI’s Lal Chand pointed out quorum but the house was found in order.

The house passed “The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Bill, 2017”. The bill moved by Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain provides for establishment of the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

Earlier, the PTI submitted a resolution in NA Secretariat against Pakistan’s decision to join Saudi-led 39-nation Islamic military alliance and appointment of General (r) Raheel Sharif as its head.

The resolution was not taken up in the house, but it might be taken up on Thursday (today) after Speaker discusses it with the relevant minister.

“The State shall endeavour to preserve and strengthen fraternal relations among Muslim [majority] countries based on Islamic unity… and encourage the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means,” the resolution read.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, responding to a call attention notice, said that no letters had been issued to government employees to pay back loans on retirement.