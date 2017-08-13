LAHORE - PML-N’s Kulsoom Nawaz, PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid, and PPP’s Faisal Mir are prominent among 65 candidates who have filed their nomination papers at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for NA-120 by-election.

Four candidates from the Jamaat-i-Islami, including Ziaud Din, Zikarullah Mujahid, and two others whose names have not been disclosed, are among the nominees. The name of the main candidate for NA-120 will be announced subsequently.

Pakistan People’s Party has fielded Zubair Kardar as a cover candidate.

The other candidates who filed their nomination papers include Ghulam Shabbir, Mickal Sarwyaa, Muhammad Shakeel Shah, Zubair Qadir, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Mian Aziz Ur Rehman Chann, Arshad Mehmood, Nawab Amber, Ashraf Butt, Nadeem Hafiz Khan, Chaudhary Abid Hussain, Sajida Mir, Arshad Mehmood Nauman, Noor Naeem, Gulab Khan, Irfan Khalid, Yasir Islam, Liaqat Abbas, Muhammad Ashfaque, Andleeb Abbas, Sheikh Azhar, Zeeshan Ahmad, Rohi Bano, Javed Yousaf, Muhammad Husnain, Jamil Asghar, Muhammad Munsif, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Khalid Naik, Saifullah, Muhammad Khurram, Laiqur Rehman, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Sardar Hur Bukhari, Nasir Saleem, Ziaud Din Ansari, Parvez Akhtar, Qaisar Mehmood, Sumair Ali, Amir Bhadur, Muhammad Aslam Sharif, Rana Zahid Hussain, Micle Faris, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Hadi and Zia Ullah Mujahid.

August 12 was the last day to file nomination papers for the National Assembly seat that fell vacant after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case on July 28.

According to the Election Commission, scrutiny of nomination papers would be held from August 15 to August 17 while appeals could be filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by August 21.

The appellate tribunals would decide filed appeals till Aug 24 while candidates could withdraw their papers till Aug 25. The returning officers would publish revised list of candidates on Aug 26 and the by-polls would be held on September 17, 2017.

Earlier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a resident of Kasur, created quite a furore by filing his nomination papers to contest NA-120 by-polls. With the same name as the deposed prime minister, there was much confusion created at the office of the Election Commission, and some news channels even reported that the ousted prime minister had filed his nomination papers.

In a separate development, local lawyer Sarfraz Ahmad challenged the nomination papers of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz before the Election Commission for NA-120, and argued that since the Supreme Court had decided that Nawaz Sharif was no more ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’, therefore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a party ascribed to him, could not be used for political purposes any longer. He asked the commission to dismiss Kalsoom’s nomination papers on this basis.

On Thursday, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had dismissed as withdrawn a petition seeking dissolution of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over disqualification of its president and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Asif Aziz, a lawyer, had moved the petition, pleading that PML-N be dissolved as political party as its president had been disqualified by the Supreme Court. However, he failed to establish his argument and could not cite any law before the judge. At this, the chief justice remarked that “disqualification of any individual does not lead to dissolution of party.” CJ Shah also expressed his dismay over filing an unnecessary petition and slapped the lawyer with Rs10,000 fine.

FIDA HUSSNAIN