SIALKOT - During different raids, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested 20 government department officials including two guzzeted officers on corruption charges.

They also recovered Rs3.5 million from 35 other accused and registered separate corruption cases against 41 senior and junior officials during a massive crackdown on the government officials and employees during July 2017 in Gujranwala Division's six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

ACE Regional Director M Ilyas Gill told the newsmen that the ACE received 164 new complaints against the several government officials over the charges of corruption, funds embezzlement and financial bungling during the last month. He said that the ACE teams also completed 244 old inquiries and submitted the challans of old cases in the local courts.

He said that 1,448 inquiries were still lying pending with the ACE regional directorate, adding that the ACE was implementing the rules to halt corruption in the government departments by bringing the corrupt officials to task despite neglecting their complete political influence.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a notorious human trafficker namely Mudassar Ilyas from village Umerkey, Sambrial tehsil. FIA has sent accused behind the bars for sending the innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them. FIA has also registered a case against him.