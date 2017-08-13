KARACHI - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the federal government would spend Rs 30 billion for the infrastructural uplift of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Talking to the newsmen here after concluding his day-long visit, Abbasi said as committed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the federal government would spend Rs 25 billion for development projects in Karachi and Rs 5 billion in Hyderabad.

He said during his meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair he discussed in detail the development projects, including the construction of roads, improvement of traffic system and water supply schemes.

He said besides K-4 project, the federal government could provide even more funds to ensure supply of water to the residents of Karachi. He said among development projects committed by the federal government included the construction of a medical college and hospital in Karachi University and Greenline Bus Rapid Transit System. He said in Hyderabad the federal government would fund the construction of a university, besides other development projects.

He said the development funds would be spent under the supervision of the Sindh governor and hoped that the projects would complete on time.

Briefing media about his engagements in the city, he said he had offered Fateha at the Mazar-e-Quaid, met the Sindh governor, chaired a meeting on law and order situation, interacted with the businessmen, besides meeting MQM and PML-N delegations.

He said the PML-N government made all-out efforts for the revival of peace in Karachi. He said in the meeting it was decided that the Rangers would keep up their task and the federal government would extend its full support to them to achieve the desired results.

Abbasi said pursuing the policies of Nawaz Sharif, the government would strive to enhance the country's exports and industrial growth to minimise the current account deficit.

He said after 18th Amendment funds were transferred to the provinces for development of their respective cities. In 2012-13, Sindh had received Rs1,200 billion that had now been increased to Rs1,900 billion, so it was mainly the province's responsibility to carry out development projects.

To a question, he said he would hold the prime ministerial office till the party wanted so.

He said being a political party the PML-N was rightful to show the power. He said Nawaz Sharif had not targeted any institution rather expressed his views which was his right.

To a question, he reiterated that Nawaz Sharif was his prime minister.

Responding to a question, Abbasi said the MQM had set no precondition to vote for the PML-N candidate in the prime ministerial election.

He said the MQM delegation had apprised him about their issues which would be resolved according to law. About his meeting with senior PML-N leader Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, he said it was just his private meeting, not the political one for latter being once his jail mate too.

To another query, he said he had already resigned from AirBlue Management Board on July 28 to avoid any controversy. When asked about the repeal of NAB law by Sindh Assembly, the prime minister said the court would decide the matter as it had already been challenged.

PM CONCERNED AT STREET

CRIME SURGE IN KARACHI

Abbasi said the federal government was concerned over the recent surge in street crime in Karachi, which could sabotage the gains made through sustained efforts during the last four years.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation at the Governor House here, he stressed the need for activating all intelligence sources to arrest the alarming trend. The meeting which was briefed on security situation in the province, in general, and Karachi, in particular, reaffirmed that peace and tranquility would be maintained at all cost.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, the Karachi corps commander, the Sindh chief secretary, the Rangers DG, the IGP and other senior government officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier, talking to Sindh CM who called on him at the Governor House, Abbasi reaffirmed resolve of the federal govt to work with the provincial govt for development of the province. Matters of political significance and federal and provincial relations were discussed during the meeting. Abbasi asked the Sindh CM to play his role in forging working relationship with the local governments and improving the security situation of the province.

Meanwhile, talking to Governor Zubair during a meeting at the Governor House, Abbasi said the federal government would extend all-out support for development of Sindh. The governor briefed the prime minister on the initiatives taken for the development and the confidence of business community, said the media wing of the PM office.

The governor also briefed the PM on preparation of the plan to address problems in the infrastructure development projects in the province, in general, and Karachi, in particular.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, led by Dr Farooq Sattar, called on Prime Minister Abbasi at the Governor House. During the meeting, the prevailing situation in Karachi was discussed, the PM office media wing said in a press release. It was agreed that all the political forces should combine their efforts to further improve security and business atmosphere in the biggest metropolis of the country.

The PM also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation, laid floral wreath on the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered fateha.

Our staff reporter/APP