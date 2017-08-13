GUJRAT - Nine-year-old Hamid, who was run over by a BMW car during the “homecoming rally” of Nawaz Sharif in Lalamusa, was laid to rest on Saturday.

Gujrat District Police Officer Sohail Chattha said the police have been able to trace the car responsible for the child’s death by viewing video recordings.

“The affected family will be provided justice,” the office said. State Minister for Ports and Shipping Ch Jaffar Iqbal, as well as other ministers, attended funeral for the deceased child, held early Saturday. Besides the PTI and PPP leaders attended the funeral. Hamid, a sixth-grader, was standing on lane-divider to watch Nawaz’s convoy pass by when he was reportedly pushed towards the road moments before the Elite Force vehicle passed. “Nawaz Sharif killed my child,” said the wailing mother of the boy. The boy’s father suffered a heart attack after hearing to news of his son’s death. The father was admitted to the ICU ward of a local hospital. The child’s uncle claimed that Hamid was lying on the road suffering and nobody stopped to help him.