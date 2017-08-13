The Vice Premier is undertaking the visit on the directions of President Xi Jinping as a special gesture to participate in the 70th Independence Anniversary Celebrations of Pakistan reported Radio Pakistan.



The special visit of Vice Premier Wang underscores the close brotherly and cooperative ties between Pakistan and China and Beijing's strong political support for Islamabad.

Wang Yong will call on President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and discuss promotion of bilateral relations.