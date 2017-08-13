According to Radio Pakistan, a high level emergency meeting was held in Quetta to review law and order situation in Balochistan in the wake of suicide bomb attack on a security force’s vehicle at Pishin Stop.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri presided over the meeting .

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz, Provincial Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and other high ranking civil and military officials attended the meeting .

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz visited the Civil Hospital in Quetta. They inquired after the health condition of the people injured in the suicide bomb attack.

The Chief Minister directed the health officials to provide all possible medical facilities to the people injured in the incident.