QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Quetta today, a day after military vehicle was attacked and resulted in killing eight soldiers and seven civilians.

According to sources, the army chief will chair a security meeting and also pay a visit to the injured in hospitals to inquire about their health.

FIR of the attack is yet to be registered.

Experts of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency will soon arrive in Quetta for aiding the investigation. The site of the incident remains sealed.