ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) Zafar Gondal was dismissed from his office on Saturday after an inquiry found him guilty of corruption and misconduct.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved his dismissal from the service, the PM House confirmed saying the charges of corruption and misconduct proved beyond doubt.

The notification issued by the PM House says Gondal was discharged of service after the completion of multiple inquiries by competent officers.

The PM House notification further said the PM Abbasi reviewed the reports and ordered the sacking of Gondal serving as a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service.

The dismissal was sought by the officer who put forth his recommendations on 4th January after reviewing the overall case against the Gondal, who inflicted heavy loss during his tenure as EOBI chairman.

The notification said, “The documentary evidence against Zafar Iqbal Gondal is so clear and compelling that the inquiry officer is completely justified in concluding that the charges against him stand fully proved.”

“Upon receiving the recommendations, the premier using his authority under the ambit of ‘Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1973’ concluded that Gondal is guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, of ‘corruption’, ‘misconduct’ and inefficiency,” it added.