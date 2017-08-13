GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT - Disqualified prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif after a night stay here left for Lahore on Saturday in presence of a large number of PML-N workers who gathered at Qilla Chand Bypass to express solidarity with their leader.

The ex-premier was seen off by Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan, league leader Ghulam Dastgir Khan, Barrister Usman Ibrahim, MNAs Mehmood Bashir Virk, Shazia Sohail Mir, Mian Tariq, MPAs Toufeeq Butt, Imran Khalid Butt, Ashraf Ansari, Nawaz Chohan, youth wing city president Shoaib Butt, Kamran Khalid Butt, Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram, Deputy Mayor Salman Khalid and others.

Nawaz Sharif during his stay met with local leaders and different delegations and discussed the present political situation. He asked them to be ready to join him whenever he makes a call. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif was served with Siri Paye, Nehari, Maghz, Nan etc in breakfast. Tight security arrangements were made during his stay and at the time of departure by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, thousands of the PML-N workers from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur in different vehicles joined the convoy of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif near Eimanabad.

Sialkot-based Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif led the rally from Sialkot district.

The PML-N workers also slaughtered the dozens of the goats for the well-being of Pakistan and the Sharif family. Dozens of young activists of PML-N (Youth Wing) also remained busy dancing and performing “Bhangra” on the loud drum beats.

The hundreds of the different vehicles, decorated with big photos of Nawaz Sharif, artificial tigers, national flags reached the venue from Sialkot to accord worm rosy welcome to Nawaz Sharif.

In Daska, local MNA Dr Shakeela Luqman led the big rally of the hundreds of the female workers of PML-N from Daska here today. The welcoming people also showered the rose-petals on this big convoy while moving towards the venue of Eimanabad from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur as well.