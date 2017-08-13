LAHORE - It was a hot and humid day on Saturday and it was difficult to breathe because of suffocation, but it was a day for the supporters of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to prove their loyalty to him.

“I have been here since 3pm to see my hero. Nawaz Sharif lives in our hearts,” said Osama Anwar, a young supporter of Nawaz from the NA-120 constituency who was standing amidst the crowd near the shrine of Pir Makki.

Nawazish Ali, another supporter of the former prime minister who was accompanied by his two young sons, came to the venue from Thokar Niaz Baig after a two-hour drive. Nawazish, in his mid-fifties, parked his car on The Mall and walked two miles to reach Data Darbar.

Women’s presence in the rally was thin, but those present expressed their resolve to support Nawaz Sharif.

Beenish, a diehard supporter of PML-N from the Walled City, said her entire family was a Nawaz Sharif lover. “We will fully support Kalsoom Nawaz and get her elected with a heavy margin,” she said.

Delegates from different parts of Lahore and other cities started reaching Data Darbar hours before the arrival of former prime minister. They were dancing to drumbeats and party songs and raising slogans in favour of their leader.

Nawaz reached Shahdara, the entrance to Lahore, at 8pm and then he took almost an hour to get to the stage from his vehicle due to a huge rush of his supporters. He delivered a five-minute speech and then took around another hour to reach Data Darbar.

The PML-N Lahore had set up six welcome camps from Shahdara to Data Darbar Old Ravi Bridge, Bhati Chowk, Timber Market, Azadi Chowk, Taxali Gate and a park near Taxali Gate.

Nawaz started addressing the public at 10:15pm and winded it up at 11pm. The former prime minister reached his Raiwind residence at 11.50pm where he was welcomed by family and supporters.