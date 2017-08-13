SADIQABAD - People, eager to celebrate Independence Day with fervour, have irked by sudden rise in prices of buntings, flags, bands, badges and other requisite items across Sadiqabad city just ahead of August 14.

Talking to The Nation, All Pakistan Seeds Corporation (APSC) Chairman Rana Salman Mehmood Khan said that shopkeepers are fleecing people, especially children by selling items for I-Day celebrations at skyrocketing prices.

He claimed that he himself visited different markets and bazaars in the city and witnessed how different items for I-Day celebrations were being sold at high prices.

He regretted that the shopkeepers play with people’s emotions in their craze for earning big money. He also flayed the administration for not taking action against such shopkeepers. “Eidul Azha is also drawing near but the sale of daily-use items at exorbitant prices mocks the government’s tall claim of providing subsidy ahead of Eid,” he criticised.

He demanded the government to provide relief to the public on national and religious festivals.

PTI to show political

muscle after Eidul Azha

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a central convention in Sadiqabad to show its political strength after Eidul Azha.

This was stated by former food minister and PTI leader Sardar Rafique Haider Leghari and the party city President Ch Akram during a meeting with Sadiqabad Newspaper Sellers Union here the other day.

They said that the party’s central leadership would participate in the convention. They said that Imran Khan is struggling for the elimination of corruption from the country. On the occasion, they also assured the newspaper sellers of their party assistance. They said that newspapers sellers are poor and hardworking people, adding their rights would be protected at all costs.

To a question, Mr Leghari criticised former premier Nawaz Sharif for taking out a rally on GT Road, saying it can harm democratic stability in the country. He said that Nawaz Sharif shouldn’t utilize the state resources for success of the rally. He said that Nawaz Sharif has right to hold public meeting but reckless use of public money should be avoided. He said that the PTI will continue struggle against corruption.