Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ayesha Gulalai, in a video message, wished the country on its 70th Independence Day.

Gulalai said in a video message, "A sacrifice by two million Muslims led to freedom from British rule and Pakistan was created."

Regarding Imran Khan she said, “Imran Khan keeps giving examples of the Britishers but has failed to mentally free himself from their slavery.”

She further added that Imran shouldn’t encourage the youth into mentally serving the British. Britain has its own traditions, culture and decisions that take place in Pakistan will be as per our Constitution. We have full faith in the Constitution, while Imran Khan doesn’t share the same feelings, said Gulalai.

Regarding tickets she said, “Imran shouldn’t give tickets to decent, educated people in the future as they can be dangerous to him.”