ISLAMABAD - Following in the footsteps of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), another opposition party, has also refused to be part of ‘special committee on ethics’ to probe the allegations of MNA Ayesha Gulalai against PTI chief Imran Khan.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, on the suggestion Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has twice asked PML-N’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab and Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah to nominate members from both government and opposition benches for the 20-member parliamentary committee comprising13 government and seven opposition members to investigate the allegations and submit the report in one month.

The PTI has plainly rejected the ethics committee to look into harassment allegations against lawmakers.

“The biased committee which is comprised of political opponents can’t do justice,” said PTI MNA Shireen Mazari in a letter to NA Speaker Sadiq.

The party has also suspended party membership of its dissident MNA Gulalai and issued her a show cause notice on charges of misconduct, and for violating party discipline. “We (JI) have asked the National Assembly speaker not to form the committee in haste,” said JI’s Parliamentary Leader Sahibzda Tariq Ullah while talking to The Nation.

“I have suggested to the speaker not to form the committee until Gulali formally asks for constituting the committee on the issue,” he said, clarifying that the JI will not be part of the proposed ‘special committee on ethics’.

Opposition parties (MQM and PPP) have also noT named their representatives for the committee. “The MQM-P has not yet given any name for the ethics committee,” said MQM-P MNA desiring not to be named. On the other hands, the government side has almost finalized its names for the special parliamentary body. Sheikh Aftab will soon submit names to the speaker office after consultation with it allied parties (JUI-F and PkMAP).

The PTI chief has also demanded a forensic audit of mobile phones of Mir Shakilur Rehman of the Jang Group, Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, PML-N leader Amir Muqam and Gulalai’s father.

The PTI has also rejected the formation of the committee in terms of representation as 13 government and seven opposition members would see the matter.

According to the article 244-b of rules and procedure of Parliament, “The Assembly may, by motion appoint a special committee, which shall have such composition and functions as may be specified in the motion”.

A motion was passed by the National Assembly authorizing the speaker to appoint a special committee under rule 244 (B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, to inquire the matter reported in the media and raised in the NA.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN