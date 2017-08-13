MIRPUR (AJK) - The Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF) lambasted the Indian authorities’ move in the Held Kashmir to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution so as to change the held state’s demography.

Veteran Kashmiri human rights activist and senior vice chairman of JKNF Altaf Hussain Wani said that New Delhi’s nefarious design behind the move was to change the demographic complexion of the Indian-Held Kashmir.

Talking to this scribe, the JKNF leader said that the abrogation of article has been Modi government’s top priority. Repealing of the article, he said, was also included by BJP in its election manifesto in 2014, which he said reflected the party’s intent to alter the demography of the state.

Since the BJP has miserably failed in seeking constitutional amendment, Wani said that the ruling party was now using Indian judiciary as a tool to scrap article 35 A of the Indian constitution, which grants protection to state subject laws that had already been defined under the Maharaja’s rule and notified in 1927 and 1932, Wani underlined.

Terming it a big conspiracy against the people of Kashmir, Wani said that amendment in article 35 A would pave the way for India to change the proportion of Muslim population by settling non-state subjects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian design to convert Muslim majority into minority, he said, would ultimately sabotage referendum process in Jammu and Kashmir.

He maintained that every conspiracy to change the demography and Muslim majority status of Jammu Kashmir will be resisted tooth and nail. Regarding the arrest of Hurriyat leaders the National Front leader said that NIA and ED, have been working on the whims and fantasies of New Delhi to defame the freedom movement.

“Resistance leadership is being implicated in fabricated cases of amassing wealth and properties. Even the media trial of leaders is part of a well-thought-out plan by Indian authorities,” the Kashmiri leader said.

Expressing his serious concern over the inhuman treatment meted out to detained Hurriyat leaders, Wani said world human rights organisations must take effective cognizance of the matter.